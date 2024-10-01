Wear to be aware

As we curate our wardrobes, let’s make choices that not only elevate our style, but also contribute to a better world.

Fashion isn’t just about looking good—it’s a form of self-expression that can drive change. And no one’s doing it better than Uniqlo with their PEACE FOR ALL Global Photo Exhibition in collab with the legendary Magnum Photos.

Capturing change

The PEACE FOR ALL Photo Exhibition is a stunning showcase of over 63 striking images shot by superstar photographers Cristina de Middel, Lindokuhle Sobekwa, and Olivia Arthur. These creatives traveled to Vietnam, Ethiopia, and Romania, diving deep into the lives of folks. Their work shines a light on the transformative power of community support and the vital importance of peace. Each photo is not just a picture; it’s a story that illustrates how support can change lives.

This isn’t just about pretty pictures. The exhibition captures everyday moments from real people in those countries, showcasing the tangible results of Uniqlo’s commitment to social responsibility. It bridges the gap between customers and the communities they help, giving us all a chance to see the real impact of our purchases.