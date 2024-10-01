Wanted Chinese intercepted at NAIA

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday disclosed that its operatives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) apprehended a Chinese national wanted for deportation on human trafficking and prostitution charges.

Officials from the BI identified the Chinese as Du Shuizhong, who was intercepted at the NAIA Terminal 1 as he tried to board an Air China flight to Chengdu.

BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said Du was barred from leaving the country and taken to the BI Warden Facility in Taguig City.

He added that Du would be deported to China pursuant to a November 2023 deportation order issued by the agency’s board of commissioners.

Du’s name was also added to the BI blacklist, prohibiting his re-entry into the Philippines.

Viado said records showed Du had previously been charged by the BI for being undocumented and undesirable after being found working for an establishment allegedly involved in prostitution and labor exploitation.

The arrested Chinese will remain at the BI facility until his deportation.