UST, FEU shoot for V-League titles

The top-seeded University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Far Eastern University (FEU) are on the brink of securing the women’s and men’s titles, respectively, when they see action in Game 2 of the 2024 V-League Collegiate Challenge best-of-three finals today at the Philsports Arena.

The Golden Tigresses look to capitalize on the momentum of their commanding 25-22, 25-18, 25-14 victory over FEU in Game 1 last Sunday. A win in their 5 p.m. duel will not only complete an unbeaten run but also secure their first championship in the league since 2010.

Stalwarts Detdet Pepito and Jonna Perdido will once again lead UST’s defense, while the tandem of Ange Poyos and Regine Jurado will look to keep their attacking rhythm.

UST head coach Kungfu Reyes emphasized the importance of their defensive system in countering their lack of height.

“We really trained for that kind of situation. We’re strong in that defensive pattern which compensates our lack of height,” Reyes said.

Reyes added that the team will stick to their program, prioritizing recovery and preparation before heading into the crucial match.

Meanwhile, the Lady Tamaraws hope to extend the series to a decider on Friday with a bounce-back performance.

On the men’s side, the Tamaraws are eyeing their first-ever V-League title with the team raring to re-display the form they showed in their 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 25-19 victory over the De La Salle University last Sunday.

Leading the charge once again is Dryx Saavedra, who will be backed by rookies Amet Bituin and Mikko Espartero, as they face defending champions UST at 2 p.m.

FEU head coach Eddieson Orcullo stressed the importance of maintaining strength throughout the game.

“If you want to win something, you have to give your best from start to finish. That’s what we hold on to as we go to battle on Wednesday,” Orcullo said.

“If we start strong, we’ll do our best to finish strong as well.”