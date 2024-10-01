U.S. warns of imminent Iranian missile attack on Israel; Israeli army detects no aerial threat for now

The United States has issued an urgent warning, indicating that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel. A senior White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, relayed the information on Tuesday, stating, "We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack," while also warning Iran of severe consequences should the strike occur.

In response to the U.S. warning, the Israeli military, through its spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, announced that it has not detected any immediate aerial threat from Iran. "For now, we have not detected any aerial threat launched from Iran," Hagari said, assuring that the Israeli army is fully prepared to both defend and launch counterattacks if necessary.

The situation remains tense as Israel maintains its readiness for any potential strikes, while international eyes are fixed on the region, awaiting further developments.