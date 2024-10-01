US Embassy to unveil EducationUSA University Fair

The United States Embassy in the Philippines is inviting students and parents to explore study abroad opportunities as it is set to launch the 9th EducationUSA University Fair.

The free event will be held on 9 October from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Atrium of One Ayala Mall in Makati City.

It is the largest EducationUSA University Fair ever organized in Manila, featuring representatives from 43 U.S. colleges and universities.

“We are excited to bring together so many universities in one place,” said US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson. “The United States offers a wealth of higher-education opportunities that you will not find anywhere else in the world.”

Attendees can pre-register online at educationusa.ph/Fair2024. They will have the chance to learn about admissions procedures, academic programs, student life, and scholarship opportunities directly from university representatives. U.S. Embassy consular officers will also be present to guide students through the student visa application process.

Among the participating universities include Calvin University, Carnegie Mellon University, Citrus College, Yale University and York College of Pennsylvania. The EducationUSA University Fair will also be held in Cebu City on 8 October from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Radisson Blu Hotel.