Unioil launches new Cebu terminal

The country’s third-largest petroleum company, Unioil, has announced a pivotal expansion beyond Luzon, opening its newest fuel terminal in San Fernando, Cebu.

In a statement on Tuesday, Unioil said the strategic move underscored its commitment to providing cleaner fuel options and contributing to regional economic growth in Visayas.

The new terminal in Cebu, with a capacity of over 100 million liters, represented a significant step in Unioil’s growth strategy.

Given its strategic location, the terminal serves as a central supply hub for various islands, including Bohol, Leyte, Masbate, Negros, Panay, Samar, and Surigao.

Janice Roxas-Chua, CEO of Unioil, stated: “The launch of the Cebu terminal was another milestone in Unioil’s 58-year history. It demonstrated our commitment to growth and our vision to serve the Visayas and Mindanao areas. “