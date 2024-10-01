Unioil launches new Cebu terminal

The country’s third-largest petroleum company, Unioil, has announced a pivotal expansion beyond Luzon, opening its newest fuel terminal in San Fernando, Cebu.
In a statement on Tuesday, Unioil said the strategic move underscored its commitment to providing cleaner fuel options and contributing to regional economic growth in Visayas.
The new terminal in Cebu, with a capacity of over 100 million liters, represented a significant step in Unioil’s growth strategy.
Given its strategic location, the terminal serves as a central supply hub for various islands, including Bohol, Leyte, Masbate, Negros, Panay, Samar, and Surigao.
Janice Roxas-Chua, CEO of Unioil, stated: “The launch of the Cebu terminal was another milestone in Unioil’s 58-year history. It demonstrated our commitment to growth and our vision to serve the Visayas and Mindanao areas. “
Furthermore, the expansion allows Unioil to make its efficient and eco-friendly fuel options available to a broader customer base.
“The Cebu terminal was designed to store imported Euro 5-compliant fuels; with a maximum sulfur content of 10 parts per million, it is five times cleaner compared to other conventional fuels,” according to Unioil’s statement.
Since 2012, Unioil has led in environmental stewardship by spearheading the introduction of more advanced fuel standards in Luzon.
“The establishment of the terminal was also expected to bring significant economic benefits to the local community. By improving fuel accessibility, Unioil aimed to enhance regional productivity and positively impact the local economy,” the statement furthers, adding that the initiative reflected Unioil’s dedication to sustainability and community development.
Kenneth Pundanera, President of Unioil, added “Our new terminal in Cebu reflected our dedication to operational excellence and customer satisfaction. We support the economic and environmental well-being of the communities we serve with top-tier fuel solutions.“