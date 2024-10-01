UN Phl kicks off month-long activities

The United Nations in the Philippines kicks off a robust and diverse agenda of events as part of the 2024 UN Month celebration.

From regional conferences, forums, and observance of international days, the UN Team will gather national and local players, academe, the private sector, and financial institutions to strategize on a wide range of development issues.

This year’s theme, “One Common Future, One Common Agenda,” highlights the continued importance of multilateralism and the need for collaboration and cooperation among all sectors of society in shaping a better and sustainable future for all.

To launch the celebrations under UN Month, the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Globe will be illuminated with the iconic blue symbol of the United Nations during a ceremonial lighting on 1 October. The ceremony will be attended by the UN Country Team in the Philippines and partners from the government and the private sector.

Throughout October, UN agencies will hold several events and activities touching upon the broad spectrum of the United Nations’ work in the country, including labor, health, disaster risk reduction, food security, women and children’s rights and participation, environmental sustainability, peace and security, and localization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), among others.

“This celebration of UN Month is not just an opportunity for us to share what we are doing in the country; it is a call to action following the recently concluded Summit of the Future held in New York last September. During that once-in-a-generation gathering of the world’s leaders, they committed to bold new solutions to the polycrises we currently face, but it will take our collective efforts to realize this vision of a more inclusive and more sustainable future,” said UN Philippines Resident Coordinator Gustavo Gonzalez.

As part of advocacy and outreach to encourage collective action towards achieving the SDGs, the SM MOA Globe will feature images and slogans from the United Nations’ Act Now campaign. Throughout the month, the MOA Globe will be lit up in the colors of the SDGs, together with information on progress on the Goals and tips on small, but impactful changes that each individual can make.

“As a longstanding partner, SM Supermalls is honored to be part of UN Philippines' month-long celebration", SM Supermalls President Steven Tan said.

"SM is committed to supporting the Sustainable Development Goals. From generating employment opportunities to empowering Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), promoting gender equality and social inclusion, to underpinning environmentally sustainable initiatives across our operations. SM Supermalls strives to uplift communities, especially in those we serve, to contribute to a more robust, resilient, and sustainable future.”

The UN Month 2024 activities will also celebrate the first year of implementation of the 2024-2028 UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework that guides the UN’s work to support the Philippines achieve its national development priorities and ensure that no one is left behind.