UN Month 2024 activities open

The United Nations in the Philippines is kicking off a month-long celebration of its work in the country with a focus on multilateralism and cooperation.

The UN Month 2024 theme, “One Common Future, One Common Agenda,” highlights the need for collaboration among all sectors of society to build a better and sustainable future.

To mark the beginning of the celebrations, the SM Mall of Asia Globe will be illuminated in the iconic blue of the United Nations on 1 October.

Throughout October, UN agencies will hold events and activities on various topics, including labor, health, disaster risk reduction, food security, women and children’s rights, environmental sustainability, peace and security, and localization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This celebration is a call to action following the recent Summit of the Future,” said UN Philippines Resident Coordinator Gustavo Gonzalez. “It will take our collective efforts to realize this vision of a more inclusive and sustainable future.”

As part of the UN Month activities, the SM MOA Globe will feature images and slogans from the United Nations’ Act Now campaign and will be lit up in the colors of the SDGs.

“SM Supermalls is honored to be part of UN Philippines’ month-long celebration,” said SM Supermalls president Steven Tan. “SM is committed to supporting the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The UN Month 2024 activities will also celebrate the first year of implementation of the 2024-2028 UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.