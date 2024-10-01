Two friends save one billion animals by creating leather from cactus

Two friends, Adrián López and Marte Cázarez developed Desserto, a groundbreaking eco-friendly leather alternative made from cactus.

This sustainable material offers a cruelty-free, biodegradable option that reduces environmental impact while maintaining the look and feel of traditional leather.

It’s an innovative solution that’s perfect for eco-conscious consumers looking to make a positive difference.

The creation of nopal leather did not happen overnight. It is a project that took two years to complete.

Adrián says they sacrificed the stability they had in China to come back to Mexico and begin the investigation: “The most complicated part was to abandon our jobs to focus on this dream. Obviously, our friends and close people advised us not to do it because of the risk.”

The objective: Create more resistant, flexible, and breathable leather.