Transforming blank spaces: SMX elevates event experiences for all

For Taylor Swift, every blank space holds a list of names of her ex-lovers. But for Shaina Moraga, cluster director of Business Development at SMX, blank spaces represent opportunities to collaborate with suppliers and caterers, transforming expansive, office-like areas into intimate, captivating event venues.
With a Tourism degree from the University of the Philippines – Diliman (UPD), Moraga values human connection and impact in all her endeavors. This hospitality background has guided her to her true passion — business and events management — where she utilizes her social skills to create unforgettable experiences for others in organizing events.
“At SMX, we want to showcase how a blank space can be transformed into an interesting events place. We change the look and the feel from offices to intimate venues,” said Moraga in a Pairfect interview with DAILY TRIBUNE. “[This is] why we consider what you see, feel and smell — that’s the whole concept of events: you are putting a person into a new place, a new world.”
Since starting her role in January, the cluster director proudly embraces SMX’s vision of success through continuous innovation and partnerships with top global retailers, all while honoring the essence of Filipino hospitality.
“SMX is a one-stop shop. We got everything for everyone; there are different branches spread out in the country. We have eight properties in the Philippines, making it beneficial to those who work with us,” she added, highlighting how this sets SMX apart from its competitors.
Working at the largest convention center in the Philippines, the SMX Convention Centers boasts eight branches nationwide: five in Luzon—SMX Aura, Clark, Manila, Olangapo, and the Megatrade Hall—and three in Visayas and Mindanao, including SMX Bacolod, Davao and SkyHall Cebu. This extensive network allows for diverse event possibilities and enhances collaboration across regions.
Despite the challenges that come with organizing events, from months of preparation to extensive communication, she views them as opportunities. Moraga emphasizes the importance of understanding participants’ needs and definitions of success to find common ground, believing that challenges are essential to creating memorable events.
AI & INNOVATION
With a forward-thinking mindset rooted in SMX’s core values, the UPD senior lecturer champions technological advancements like AI as essential innovations, believing there is always space for innovation to thrive.
“Digitalization and AI are not barriers for the events industry; they actually enhance the event experience,” Moraga said, drawing from her experience with a recent seminar that utilized AI to provide attendees with synthesized summaries, streamlining information delivery and deepening their insights during discussions.
The marketing consultant emphasized supporting any technology that helps people and makes information accessible. She noted that misconceptions about AI largely stem from the pandemic, a time marked by uncertainty and job insecurity that led many to fear technology would replace their jobs.
‘NEXT LEVEL’
Believing that possibilities are limitless with the right team and purpose, Moraga highlights that SMX goes beyond traditional events by fostering partnerships and providing opportunities, such as SMX Academix, which focuses on seminars with various training institutions.
Unveiled in May of this year, SMX Academix is a signature event series that debuted at select branches, delivering immersive seminars and inspiring talks that equip individuals with essential skills for success in today’s dynamic business landscape.
Moraga expressed pride in the recently concluded “Let’s Celebrate” event, held last 21 and 22 September at the SM Aura Premier, showcasing how the SMX Convention Center is also a premier venue for celebrations and intimate gatherings.
“We want to enhance our clients’ experiences and take SMX to the next level through these events,” the UPD alumna and lecturer said, emphasizing a focus on expanding SMX Academix, bazaars and social segments within the Business Development department.
“You’ll see SMX as a home for your celebrations and milestones,” she added in response to host Dinah Ventura’s closing question about her key message for the interview.