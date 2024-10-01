Transforming blank spaces: SMX elevates event experiences for all

“At SMX, we want to showcase how a blank space can be transformed into an interesting events place. We change the look and the feel from offices to intimate venues,” said Moraga in a Pairfect interview with DAILY TRIBUNE. “[This is] why we consider what you see, feel and smell — that’s the whole concept of events: you are putting a person into a new place, a new world.”

Since starting her role in January, the cluster director proudly embraces SMX’s vision of success through continuous innovation and partnerships with top global retailers, all while honoring the essence of Filipino hospitality.

“SMX is a one-stop shop. We got everything for everyone; there are different branches spread out in the country. We have eight properties in the Philippines, making it beneficial to those who work with us,” she added, highlighting how this sets SMX apart from its competitors.

Working at the largest convention center in the Philippines, the SMX Convention Centers boasts eight branches nationwide: five in Luzon—SMX Aura, Clark, Manila, Olangapo, and the Megatrade Hall—and three in Visayas and Mindanao, including SMX Bacolod, Davao and SkyHall Cebu. This extensive network allows for diverse event possibilities and enhances collaboration across regions.

Despite the challenges that come with organizing events, from months of preparation to extensive communication, she views them as opportunities. Moraga emphasizes the importance of understanding participants’ needs and definitions of success to find common ground, believing that challenges are essential to creating memorable events.