The Juans ready for first solo concert in Dubai

It feels just like yesterday when The Juans went on its first-ever US-Canada tour, and now the group is back, bringing its electrifying concert experience to Juanistas for its first international solo concert.

On 5 October, The Juans will bring Filipinos in Dubai together for an unforgettable night of music and feels at The Agenda, Dubai. Here are the ticket options available for this special concert:

VIP: AED 500 — Enjoy an exclusive close-up experience with live soundcheck and a photo opportunity with The Juans.

Gold: AED 400 — Perfect for fans who want an amazing view with added comfort.

General Admission: AED 200 — Elevate your experience with a stunning view from above and enjoy the concert in style.

The concert offers 20- percent off for all students.

The Juans also dropped a new single, “Rebound,” last 27 September.

This upbeat anthem is for anyone who’s ever felt like a backup choice in love. “Sometimes, kailangan lang talaga natin ng reminder na (we just need to be reminded that) we can only be used by others if we let them, kaya (so) we really hope this song inspires our fans to recognize their worth and, hopefully, find someone who will truly cherish them someday,” shares The Juans leader Carl Guevarra.

Save “Rebound” via https://TheJuans.bfan.link/rebound and secure your concert tickets at www.bit.ly/TheJuansLiveinDubai. Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic of The Juans live and hear “Rebound” performed in person.