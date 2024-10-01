‘The Glory’s Park Ji-a dies at 52 after battling stroke

“I am not a good person,” says Moon Dong Eun, played by Song Hye Kyo, as she unveils her meticulous revenge plan born from the pain of high school bullying and a neglectful mother.

Park Ji-a, who portrayed Song Hye Kyo’s mother in The Glory, delivered a powerful performance that encapsulated the rage and hatred directed at her character—a narcissistic mother who abandoned her daughter after accepting a bribe, forcing her to drop out of school and fend for herself at a young age.

Tragically, Park Ji-a passed away on Monday at the age of 52, succumbing to complications from a stroke. Her talent and impact will be deeply missed.

“We will forever remember her passion for acting, which stayed with her until the very end. Our deepest sympathies go out to her family and loved ones as they mourn her loss,” her agency Billions said in a statement.

Debuting in 2002 with The Coast Guard, Park Ji-a enjoyed an illustrious career, showcasing her versatility across a variety of projects. She captivated audiences in films like Epitaph and dramas such as Bloody Heart, Cleaning Up and Strong Girl Nam-soon.

Yet it was her portrayal of Jeong Mi-hee, the cold-hearted mother of Dong-eun (played by Song Hye-kyo) in Netflix’s The Glory, that truly left a mark. Park’s gripping performance as a mother willing to betray her own child resonated with viewers both in Korea and worldwide.

Her role in the critically acclaimed The Glory helped the show become Netflix’s fifth most popular non-English series, reaching the top 10 in 91 countries. By braiding together themes of bullying and revenge, the series attracted justice-hungry viewers, even without the grand visuals of Squid Game. Park Ji-a’s talent shone alongside Song Hye-kyo, making the show a resounding success.

After her success in The Glory, Park Ji-a’s final on-screen appearance was in the 2024 film Hijacking 1971, where she played the role of an airport agent.

May she rest in peace.