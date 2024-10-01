THE FUTURE IS HERE: Focus on young guns as Match Play unwraps

The culmination of a five-month nationwide series comes down to a thrilling series of duels as the ICTSI Junior PGT National Match Play Finals kicks off on Wednesday at The Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Sixty-two of the country’s top junior golfers, having emerged from grueling elimination rounds in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, including those who vied in multi-series campaigns, will compete for top honors and the prestige of being the first Junior PGT Match Play champions.

Featuring four age groups — 8-9, 10-12, 13-15, and 16-18 — for both boys and girls, this competition promises excitement with the unpredictable nature of match play bringing dramatic head-to-head battles.

Stroke play competition begins today to determine player rankings for the knockout stages, with the 13-15 and 16-18 categories immediately proceeding to their match play duels this afternoon.

The quarterfinals for all age groups are scheduled for tomorrow, followed by the semifinals, finals and third-place playoffs on Friday.

Stroke play tiebreaks will be decided by scores on the last nine holes (10-18), with further scrutiny on the final six holes (13-18) and the final three holes (16-18). For match play, any tie will lead to a hole-by-hole playoff.

Each competitor is eager to make their mark, ensuring a fierce showdown of skill, strategy and mental toughness among these emerging young talents in the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and sponsored by ICTSI.

In the boys’ premier division, Luzon’s Patrick Tambalque, Mark Kobayashi, Zachary Villaroman and Francis Slavin are ready for regional rivalries against talents like Simon Wahing and John Rey Oro from Visayas, and Cliff Nuñeza and Aldrien Gialon from Mindanao. Multi-series finalist John Paul Oro remains a strong contender.

The girls’ 16-18 category is also expected to have an unpredictable finish, with Luzon’s Lia Duque, Angelica Bañez and Rafa Anciano facing off against Visayas’ Dominique Gotiong and Rhiena Sinfuego, and Mindanao’s Ally Gaccion and Crista Miñoza, along with Necky Tortosa, a multi-series finalist.

In the 8-9 division, Athena Serapio, Tyra Garingalao and Amiya Tablac from Luzon, Eliana Mendoza from Visayas, and Francesca Geroy from Mindanao are competing for the girls’ title, while the boys’ division will see intense competition among Jesus Yambao, Michael Ray Hortel II (Luzon), Kvan Alburo, Tobias Tiongko (Visayas), and Shaqeeq Tanog and James Rolida (Mindanao).

In the 13-15 division, the battle is anticipated to be fierce. Luzon finalists Precious Zaragosa, Levonne Talion and twin sisters Mona and Lisa Sarines are hoping to leverage their familiarity with The Country Club layout.

However, Visayas and Mindanao talents such as Rane Chiu, Johanna Uyking, Zero Plete and Alexie Gabi are expected to challenge the favorites.

Makati’s Tiffany Bernardino, who secured her finals spot through the Visayas series, also poses a serious threat.

In the boys’ 13-15 division, focus will be on Visayas qualifiers Nyito Tiongko and Inno Flores, and Mindanao’s Clement Ordeneza and AJ Wacan, as they battle Luzon’s top guns John Paul Agustin Jr., Jose Carlos Taruc, John Majgen Gomez, Matthias Espina, and multi-series finalist Luciano Copok.

The girls’ 10-12 division will see Aerin Chan aiming to continue her winning streak from the Luzon series, where she shared the top spot with Maurysse Abalos.

Quincy Pilac, Casedy Cuenca, Rafella Batican and Brittany Tamayo (Mindanao), Visayas’ Kelsey Bernardino, and multi-series finalist Chelsea Ogborne will also vie for the title.

Vito Sarines is the marked player in the boys’ 10-12 division, following his dominant four-leg Luzon series victory. But Mindanao’s Ralph Batican and Jared Saban, Visayas’ Race Manhit and Kurt Flores, and Luzon qualifiers Ryuji Suzuki, Inigo Gallardo and Javie Bautista are all set to challenge Sarines’ dominance.