Suspended Bohol execs reinstated

The Ombudsman has lifted the six-month suspension imposed on five mayors and 27 others over the contentious resort built in the middle of Bohol’s famous Chocolate Hills.

In a 25-page order dated 31 July but released to the media only on 1 October, the Ombudsman lifted the preventive suspension on the mayors, 24 barangay captains, a tourism officer, and the regional directors of the Department of Agriculture and the Philippine National Police.

“In the interest of justice and fair play and consonant to this office’s consolidated order dated 31 July 2024, the preventive suspension of the following respondents is hereby lifted,” read the order signed by Ombudsman Samuel Martires.

The 32 officials were among the 68 persons, including Bohol Governor Erico Aumentado, who were suspended for six months by the Ombudsman in May at the height of the investigation into the Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort at Chocolate Hills, a protected area and geological park.

Aumentado was reinstated to his post in August.

Other respondents still face charges of grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

Based on the Ombudsman’s ruling, the respondents “acted with manifest partiality, evident bad faith, gross inexcusable negligence, and committed gross violations of the National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 1992 and the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 2018 when they remained adamant and continuously tolerated the operation and expansion of Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort despite its lack of environmental clearances and permits.”

The resort had reportedly operated without an environmental compliance certificate and Special Use Agreement in Protected Areas issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Environmental Management Bureau.

In March, the DENR executed the temporary closure order against the resort that was initially issued in September of last year.

The Chocolate Hills were declared the Philippines’ third National Geological Monument in June 1988 owing to its scientific value and geomorphic uniqueness, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

It was declared a protected area through Proclamation 1037 issued by the late president Fidel Ramos in July 1997.

The world-famous Chocolate Hills is also recognized as the first Global Geopark of Unesco.