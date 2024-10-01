Stockton dodges ejection, gets redemption

Alec Stockton wasn’t even supposed to be on the floor when he nailed the game-winning buzzer-beater basket that saved Converge from elimination in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) best-of-five quarterfinals.

Fortunately, the referees downgraded an initial flagrant foul penalty 2 whistled on Stockton late in the first quarter that could’ve resulted in an outright ejection.

“I thought it was over for me. Shout out to the referees for changing the call. I wouldn’t be here right now,” Stockton said as he breathed a sigh of relief following the FiberXers, 114-112, Game 3 escape over San Miguel Beer Monday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Stockton was initially called for an F2 infraction after landing an elbow on Kris Rosales’ jaw with 0.6 seconds left in the opening period.

Luckily, Stockton escaped hitting the showers early after game officials reversed the call upon review, downgrading it into just F1 which had him sit out for three minutes.

He, however, clarified that hitting Rosales was unintentional.

“I think it’s just in the heat of the moment. One of us got hit and one thing led to another,” Stockton said.

“I’m cool, It’s just basketball. Someone is going to get hit no matter what. But that’s the competition of the game. But you can take it personal. On the court, we may look like we are going to kill each other but off the court, I have no problem.”

“Shoutout to Kris. My fault, if I am,” he added.

Stockton managed to stay on the game but he made another booboo down the stretch that almost cost Converge the game.

The FiberXers were protecting a slim lead when he fouled Marcio Lassiter while attempting a three. Lassiter, the PBA all-time three-point shooting leader, sank all three charities to tie it.

“We were up by three, and it did almost cost us the game. I had to do something,” he said.

Receiving the inbound pass from Alex Cabagnot with 6.2 seconds remaining, Stockton milked the clock and dribbled hard to the right elbow before popping up for the jumper over the outstretched arm of CJ Perez for the game-winner.

“I’m just glad I made the shot and got ourselves another chance on Friday,” said Stockton, who finished with 20 points.