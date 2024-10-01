SPD eyes ‘best police district’

The new head of the Southern Police District (SPD) has ordered his officers to be available 24 hours a day to ensure the safety and security of the Southern Metro area.

Brig. Gen. Bernard Yang said the seven police chiefs under his jurisdiction should be regarded as the friendliest and loved in their communities. He aims to make the SPD the best police district in the National Capital Region Police Office.

Yang, who replaced Brig. Gen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete, said he wants to gather the most number of citations from regional and civic institutions recognizing the efforts of SPD officers.

The seven police chiefs from Las Piñas, Parañaque, Pasay, Makati, Muntinlupa, Taguig and Pateros were told to be ready day and night, especially in high-crime areas.