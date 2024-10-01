SMART/MVPSF Nat’l Inter-School tourney set

About 2,000 taekwondo jins from various schools and colleges all over the country will slug it out in the 2024 SMART/MVPSF National Inter-School Taekwondo Championships from 5 to 6 October at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Philippine Taekwondo Association said the two-day event will be divided into five divisions — seniors, juniors, cadet, grade school and toddler — in both male and female participants.

Backed by MILO, the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee, the event has lured the veritable who’s who in the collegiate leagues including those in Visayas and Mindanao schools.

They are expected to challenge the bigwigs from University Athletic Association of the Philippines and National Collegiate Athletic Association schools like De La Salle University, Ateneo de Manila University, University of the Philippines and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Also fancied to figure prominently are multi-titled taekwondo jins from National University, St. Paul Pasig, and Diliman Preparatory School.

The PTA is looking for another weekend of heated action as most participants are hoping to become national team members in the future.

Elimination rounds start at 9 a.m. while the opening ceremony is set at 1 p.m. that will be highlighted by a performance from the Philippine Demonstration Team.