Senatorial bet aims to end illegal drugs, corruption with 'laser' machine

A senatorial bet said he is planning to end illegal drugs and corruption in the country using a laser machine he claims he invented.

During the first day of certificate of candidacy (COC) filing, Alexander Encarnacion, an electrician-carpenter said he is planning to use his invention, "laserco superfortress."

"Way back 2017, naka-discover po ako, naka-develop, nakaimbento, created ng isang solusyon na magwawakas ng crimes and corruption (I was able to discover, develop, invent, create a solution that will end crimes and corruption)," Encarnacion said.

Through laserco superfortress, Encarnacion said the government could see real-time illegal drug transactions.

"Ora mismo po titigil agad ang illegal drugs at corruption (Immediately, we will stop illegal drugs and corruption)," he added.

Encarnacion also urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to cooperate with him.

"Magtulungan po tayo Ang laserco superfortress po ang magwawakas ng corruption at magpapaunlad po ng ating bansa (Let's work together. The laserco superfrotress will end corruption and develop our country). This is the best and last resort," he added.

Encarnacion claimed it was registered in the National Library of the Philippines in February 2019.

This marks Encarnacion's third time to run. He ran for senator in 2019 and for president in 2022.