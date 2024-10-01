Sen. Loren Legarda backs re-election bid of Rep. AA Legarda

Senator Loren Legarda has expressed her full support for the re-election bid of her brother, Congressman Antonio Agapito “AA” Legarda, as Representative of the Lone District of Antique.

Senator Legarda and Congressman Legarda, known for their commitment to public service, have worked together to bring the national government closer to the Antiqueños, ensuring that national programs reach the most marginalized, vulnerable, and underprivileged sectors of Antique.

"As we move forward toward socio-economic progress, it is important that our kasimanwa continue to receive the services they need, especially in health, education, and livelihood. I am confident that Cong. AA will continue this vision. He never failed me during his first term, and I am certain that with the continued support and trust of our kasimanwa in his bid for a second term, he will not only meet expectations but exceed them, delivering even better services for Antique and all Antiqueños,” Senator Legarda said.

"Katuwang ang aking nakababatang kapatid na may tapat na malasakit sa bawat Antiqueño, patuloy tayong magdadala ng agaran at maunlad na pagbabago sa ating mga kasimanwa. This positive change can only be achieved through the unconditional dedication poured in by a dedicated Antiqueño leader— one whose efforts goes beyond legislation to alleviate poverty, address pressing challenges of hunger, malnutrition, lack of education, unemployment, and even environmental degradation," Senator Legarda added.

Throughout her time in public service, Senator Legarda has spearheaded various infrastructure and development projects in Antique that have improved the lives of Antiqueños. These include the construction of the New San Jose Antique Airport, the Antique Convention Center in Badiang, San Jose, and the Paliwan and Nasuli Bridges. Roads and eco-tourism projects, such as the Pandan Eco-Tourism Road and the Panay East-West Road, have significantly boosted connectivity and tourism in the province.

Senator Legarda has also initiated the establishment of Food Terminal Projects in Pandan, San Jose, and Sibalom, as well as development of public plazas, waiting sheds, and other amenities in every municipality. Other projects include the restoration of Gabaldon buildings and the last Balay nga Bato in the province, the construction of an esplanade in San Jose, the establishment of TESDA training centers across Antique, and the provision of Starlink internet services to all municipalities in the province.

Moreover, nine hospitals, multiple barangay health stations, and classrooms have been built, providing much-needed health and educational services to Antiqueños. Senator Legarda’s initiatives also include support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), scholarship programs benefiting thousands of youth, and cash-for-work programs that have assisted numerous families.

The four-term Senator, who laid the groundwork for Antique’s development not only during her time as Congresswoman of the Lone District but even earlier as a Senator, emphasized that under the leadership of Congressman AA Legarda, Antiqueños can be assured that the province will continue to be guided toward progress, resilience, and sustainability.

"With Cong. AA’s leadership, we will build on the significant strides we have already made. I have full confidence in his ability to lead with compassion, integrity, accountability, and urgency, ensuring that the needs of our kasimanwa are met efficiently and effectively. Sa aming mga kasimanwa, asahan niyo na padayun ang kampyon kag sinsero nga serbisyo deretso sa tawo," Senator Legarda concluded.