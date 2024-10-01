Sen. Binay files COC for Makati mayor possibly against brother-in-law

Senator Nancy Binay filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) before the Commission on Elections in Makati City on Tuesday.

The senator is seeking a mayoral seat in Makati City, with her running mate former Makati representative Monsour Del Rosario, under the United Nationalist Alliance (UNA), endorsed by her father, former vice president Jejomar Binay, who is also the founder of the partylist.

Binay was previously hesitant to run for mayor in her hometown as she may go head-on against her brother-in-law Luis Campos, Makati 2nd District congressman, and husband of Makati Mayor Abigail Binay.

In an interview on the first day of COC filing, Binay said she wants to improve the delivery of basic services in Makati City.

She added she will push for strengthening “technology to make local governance more efficient, transparent” for the people.

“[I will] continue the Binay brand of people-centered programs that former VP Binay started and vowed to sustain the gains and progress of Makati City,” she said.

Binay said he was first hesitant to run for mayor as her sister, Abby, wants her husband, Campos, to succeed the mayoral post.

Meanwhile, Junjun Binay—the youngest of the Binay siblings—urged Abby to support Nancy’s candidacy in Makati.

“The request now goes to ate Abs, since she is now running for Senate and she’s receiving all our support for our bid to get that Senate slot so sana suportahan naman niya ang Ate Nancy namin,” he said.

The Senator lamented she did not have an opportunity to talk to Mayor Abby, noting that they are still family amid political differences.

“At the end of the day moot and academic na yung apela ng aking kapatid. I have filed for mayor but at the end of the day, ate niya pa din ako, magkapatid pa rin kaming dalawa,” she said.

“Sa akin, hindi ko kalaban ang kapatid ko. Hindi kami mag-kaaway.”