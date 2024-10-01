Science high school in Samar gets boost

CATBALOGAN CITY —Imagine a science high school that has neither a science laboratory nor a library. School activities were held outside of the school due to absence of an auditorium while sporting activities were held elsewhere.

For the last 30 years since it was established in 1994, that was the bitter reality confronting Eastern Visayas Regional Science High School, the premiere school in Samar for high school students who wants to pursue a college degree in the field of science.

But that is now a thing of the past.

On Saturday, 28 September, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian led the inauguration of EV Regional Science High School in its new location in this city.