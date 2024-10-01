SC denies Roque’s writ of amparo plea

The Supreme Court (SC) yesterday announced the denial of the petition for a writ of amparo filed by former Palace spokesperson Atty. Harry Roque, saying it is not the proper remedy against congressional contempt and detention orders.

Additionally, the SC stated that the scope of amparo is limited to extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, or threats thereof, which are not present in Roque’s case.

Nonetheless, the court directed the Quad Committee to comment on the petition for prohibition within 10 days of receiving the court’s resolution.

Roque was represented by his daughter, Bianca Jacinta Roque, in filing the petition against the House of Representatives Quad Committee.

Roque claimed that the House Quad Committee’s contempt and detention orders threatened his rights to life, liberty and security.

With the amparo petition, Roque aimed to thwart his arrest following an order from the four committees investigating alleged illegal activities in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

In a 66-page petition, Roque asked the Supreme Court to prohibit his arrest by issuing a temporary protection order against it.

Roque’s camp also requested the court to issue a writ of certiorari and a writ of prohibition to prevent the QuadCom from requiring him to produce any additional documents or attend any future hearings.