RED LIONS ROAR BACK: San Beda regains winning ways

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — Mapua vs Arellano

2:30 p.m. --- Lyceum vs Perpetual

Rookie Bryan Sajonia delivered the goods at crunch time, hitting the dagger three-pointer as defending champion San Beda University took down bitter rival Letran College in a 66-64 rebound win in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 100 men’s basketball tournaments Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The transferee from Far Eastern University knocked down the outside bomb with 41 seconds left to cap the closing 5-0 blitz sparked by a Jomel Puno basket that pulled the Red Lions back up from a previous loss to Arellano University.

San Beda halted the Knights’ three-game winning streak and climbed to a share of the fourth spot with University of Perpetual Help System Dalta with identical 4-3 win-loss cards.

Head coach Yuri Escueta credited his boys for their resilience and positive response to his challenge following a 70-72 loss to the Chiefs last Saturday.

“I told the players not to worry about the results when they lose but the opportunities when we win. At least they showed effort in this big win today,” Escueta said.

“The boys really did well in a grind-it-out game. They wanted to win today.”

Puno finished with a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds while Sajonia, Yukien Andrada, Daniel Celzo and Menard Songcuya added eight markers each for San Beda.

Letran had a couple of cracks at salvaging the game but Nat Montecilio and Deo Cuajao’s three-point attempts yielded nothing as time expired.

Kevin Santos came a rebound short of a double-double with 18 points and nine boards for Letran, which slid down to third place with a 5-3 record.

In the first game, College of Saint Benilde outlasted San Sebastian College, 96-94, in overtime.

Jhomel Ancheta drained the game-winning basket in overtime with 3.3 seconds remaining as the Blazers picked up their sixth win in seven games.

However, Saint Benilde head coach Charles Tiu lamented his team’s horrendous 31 turnovers.

“I’m not happy at all. This would probably be the worst win in my life,” Tiu said.

“I don’t want to say anything because I’m mad, I’m really really mad, that’s an embarrassment. We’re a joke right now. You gave up 31 turnovers, it’s like we gave the ball to them.”

The Stags absorbed their sixth straight loss for a 2-6 slate.

The Scores:

First Game

SAINT BENILDE (96) — Ynot 23, Liwag 17, Sanchez 8, Torres 8, Eusebio 7, Turco 6, Morales 6, Ancheta 5, Cometa 4, Ondoa 4, Cajucom 3, Jarque 3, Sangco 2, Oli 0

SAN SEBASTIAN (94)

— Escobido 29, Are 20, R. Gabat 12, Felebrico 9, Aguilar 9, L. Gabat 4, Ricio 3, Barroga 2, Velasco 2, Suico 2, Lintol 2, Pascual 0, Cruz 0

Quarters: 31-20, 58-37, 78-61, 87-87, 96-94 (OT)

Second Game

SAN BEDA (66) — Puno 22, Celzo 8, Sajonia 8, Songcuya 8, Andrada 8, Payosing 6, Tagle 3, Estacio 3, Gonzales 0, Calimag 0, Tagala 0, Royo 0

LETRAN (64) — Santos 18, Estrada 16, Cuajao 12, Nunag 7, Montecillo 5, Miller 4, Monje 2, Jumao-As 0, Go 0, Dimaano 0, Baliling 0

Quarters: 20-16, 30-32, 49-51, 66-64