Rebel Wilson marries Ramona Agruma in Italy

Australian actress Rebel Wilson tied the know with her jeweler and fashion designer girlfriend Ramona Agruma, proving that love always wins.

The marriage happened in Sardinia, Italy on 28 September, based on the couple’s joint Instagram post.

“Married 💍 Sardinia 28.9.24,” the caption wrote.

In the said post, happiness is evident on the faces of the couple wearing elegant white wedding dresses.

The newlywed couple announced their engagement at the HongKong Disneyland on 19 February 2023.

They currently have a child via surrogate named Royce Lilian.