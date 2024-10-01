Quezon City to launch inaugural 85th Anniversary QC Day Sale

As part of Quezon City's 85th founding anniversary on 12 October, the local government will hold the first-ever QC Day Sale from the 11th to the 13th of the month. Organized in collaboration with key business and retail partners, the sale aims to stimulate economic activity and support local enterprises.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said the three-day event, organized with the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Quezon City (PCCI-QC), and major mall operators, is a gift to "QCitizens" in celebration of the city’s anniversary.

Businesses are encouraged to offer discounts and creative deals, with participating establishments being promoted via the city’s social media channels, LED screens, and streamers along major roads.

According to PRA President Bobby Claudio, the QC Day Sale is an opportunity for retailers to celebrate with the city government and accelerate economic activity within these establishments.

PCCI-QC President Atty. Arnel Mateo reaffirmed their commitment to business development in cooperation with Quezon City.

Participating malls include Fairview Terraces, Ayala Malls Vertis North, Eastwood Mall, Eton Centris, Ever Gotesco, Fisher Mall, Gateway, Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Magnolia, SM City North Edsa, SM City Novaliches, SM City Fairview; Trinoma, UP Town Center, WalterMart The Junction, WalterMart North Edsa, WalterMart E. Rodriguez, Farmer’s Plaza, and AliMall.