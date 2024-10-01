QCPD sees leadership change

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Tuesday witnessed the turnover of command of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

Brig. Gen. Rederico Maranan, the outgoing QCPD chief, was replaced by P/Col. Melecio Buslig, a former QCPD official.

Belmonte expressed gratitude to Metro Manila Police Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez for heeding her request that the new QCPD chief continue Maranan’s plans. She said continuity is important in ensuring public safety.

The QC mayor also praised Maranan for his work as the city’s police chief during her five-and-a-half years in office, as she challenged Buslig to have “compassion and care” for the QCPD force.