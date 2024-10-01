QC Mayor's nephew early bird at COC filing

A nephew of Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte was an early bird at Amoranto Sports Complex on Tuesday morning to file his certificate of candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections.

Mikey Belmonte, a last termer city councilor of District 2 was accompanied to the COMELEC registration spot by his father Miguel Belmonte, President and CEO of the Philippine Star newspaper.

The younger Belmonte said he will seek re-election to finish his three terms as a city dad working to provide a steady supply of maintenance medicine to constituents and to implement measures to prepare QC residents for calamities.

This includes the "Big One," a potential strong earthquake along fault lines that run through the city, particularly though many areas of Belmonte's 2nd District.