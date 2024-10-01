QC kicks off ‘day sale’

To celebrate its 85th founding anniversary, Quezon City will launch the inaugural QC Day Sale from 11 to 13 October 2024 — a collaboration between the local government, the Philippine Retailers Association, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Quezon City, and major mall operators.

QC Mayor Joy Belmonte said the event aims to stimulate economic activity, generate business opportunities and support local enterprises as she also encouraged participating businesses to offer discounts and deals to consumers.

The QC Day Sale will be promoted through the city’s social media channels and on LED screens and streamers.

“Through this, we can promote Quezon City as a premier retail and business hub in the Philippines while stimulating economic growth,” said PRA president Bobby Claudio.

Meanwhile, PCCI-QC president Atty. Arnel Mateo said the organization is committed to working with the city government to develop entrepreneurs.

Several malls will participate in the QC Day Sale, including Fairview Terraces, Ayala Malls Vertis North, Eastwood Mall, Eton Centris, Ever Gotesco, Fisher Mall, Gateway, Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Magnolia, SM City North Edsa, SM City Novaliches, SM City Fairview, Trinoma, UP Town Center, WalterMart The Junction, WalterMart North Edsa, WalterMart E. Rodriguez, Farmer’s Plaza and AliMall.