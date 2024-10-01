Provincial airports incur damage from Typhoon Julian

Following Typhoon Julian's landfall on Batanes Island, Itbayat Airport in Basco, experienced a disruption in power and communication lines.

Two Cessna planes operated by Fliteline Aviation suffered damage during the storm, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

The light planes were intended to return to their base in Plaridel, Bulacan, but were stranded at Basco Airport.

Laoag International Airport is experiencing light rain on the field, and its visual flying regulations (VFR) are still in effect. The airport's infrastructure has suffered minor damage.

VFR operations at Vigan Airport have been suspended due to flooding on a section of Runway 20, but no further damage to facilities.

Flight operation at Lingayen Airport is suspended due to a flood portion on its Runway 8.

San Fernando Airport's VFR operations have been suspended, as well.

Baguio Airport's VFR operations are also suspended due to a low cloud ceiling and low visibility.

According to CAAP, Tuguegarao Airport is currently under Typhoon Depression Signal No. 1. The initial flight of Cebu Pacific landed and tookoff safely from the airport.

The airports at Cauayan and Palanan, which are still under Signal No. 1, are in normal operation; however, non-scheduled flights are continued to be canceled.