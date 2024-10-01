Pregnant 4Ps members asked for updates

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program — National Program Management Office (4Ps-NPMO) on Tuesday, is calling on all 4Ps household-beneficiaries with pregnant members or children aged 0 to 2 years old to update their profiles in preparation for the rollout of the First 1000 Days (F1KD) conditional cash grant in 2025.

“The updating of profiles is crucial to ensure that we cover all 4Ps households with pregnant members and children not more than 2 years old in the implementation of the F1KD condition under the 4Ps,” 4Ps National Program manager and director Gemma B. Gabuya said.

She said the 4Ps household-beneficiaries are encouraged to update their contact information through their City/Municipal Links by filling out the Beneficiary Updating System (BUS) Form 5.

“The cooperation from the 4Ps households is important as this will help the 4Ps management in identifying possible and eligible recipients of conditional cash grants,” Gabuya pointed out.

Aside from filling out the BUS Form 5, the 4Ps household-beneficiaries will need to submit documentary requirements including the birth certificate or local civil registry of the child, and either the medical certificate or health certificate of the pregnant member issued by their respective rural health unit or barangay health station.

“This effort is part of our preparation for the implementation of the F1KD grants which is set for January next year, provided that appropriate funding will be allocated through the approval of the special provision in the General Appropriations Act,” Gabuya said.

The F1KD conditional cash grant is an additional financial support under 4Ps which was earlier proposed by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. It aims to provide assistance to households during the critical first 1,000 days of child development. “This conditional grant is intended to cover essential health and nutrition needs of pregnant women and children in their first two years of life,” Gabuya stressed.

The 4Ps, which was launched in 2008 and institutionalized in 2019 through Republic Act 11310 or the 4Ps Act, provides cash grants to more than 4 million households whose children are given subsidies to finish elementary and senior high school and supported with health and nutrition grants.