Pickler Mia gets tips from fencer Maxine

Mia Esteban’s first podium finish in the World Pickleball Championships last September became even sweeter with Paris Olympics fencer and older sister Maxine supporting her.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, the 22-year-old player recalled how the Ivory Coast athlete would wake up as early as 6 a.m. to help her prepare for competition.

Esteban clinched the bronze with Christian Josua Luna after beating fellow Filipino pickleball players Clo dela Paz and Kyle Valenzuela, 21-15, in the bronze medal match.

“I have my sister with me. She was supportive,” the younger Esteban said.

“She woke up really early because I had to be in the venue at 6 a.m. She was really sweet. She was buying me protein bars and Pocari Sweat and definitely giving me her word of advice.”

“She told me to have fun, that I’ve trained for this, and I just need to remember all that I’ve learned and just trust my strokes.”

Esteban still couldn’t believe an Olympian like Maxine was there to cheer her on during her games.

“I feel like it’s kind of imposter syndrome. She’s the Olympian but then she’s watching me It’s kind of weird in a sense because I don’t feel like I’ve earned the right for her to watch me because she’s so much up there,” Esteban said.

“I can’t imagine that this day would come when she would be the one watching my games but it’s definitely great.”

Esteban said she will return on 7 October as she spends some time with her sister after a well-deserved break.

“I’m coming back on 7 October because my sister’s close friend is here in Indonesia. We might be visiting them in Jakarta as well,” said Esteban, who is also helping out in the family’s business at Villa d‘Este in Tagaytay City.