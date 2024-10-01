Pia Wurtzbach dislodges Heart Evangelista as top Influencer at Milan Fashion Week

Former beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach proved her influence as one of the world’s top personalities during Milan Fashion Week Women’s Spring/Summer 2025.
In the list of top influencers released by international marketing company Lefty, Wurtzbach ranked fourth, while Heart Evangelista secured 13th place.
Topping the list was ENHYPEN, followed by South Korean singer and rapper Karina. In third place was Jin of BTS, while Lyric Mariah took fifth.
Fans were thrilled to see both Wurtzbach and Evangelista included.
“Happy for both of them, they represent our country. They are both gorgeous in their own ways.”
“They’re both doing well and are happy with who they are right now. It’s just that people differ in so many aspects of life.”
Liza Soberano’s friendly gesture to Nadine Lustre questioned
Netizens noticed Liza Soberano’s more-than-friendly gesture toward Nadine Lustre.
Recently, netizens observed that Soberano has been posting comments on Lustre’s Instagram posts and even liking them.
This surprised netizens, as Soberano was not particularly friendly with Lustre before.
It was only after Soberano left James Reid’s management, Careless, that she became friendlier with Lustre.
In an interview, Reid nixed, with seeming finality, any opportunity for him to work with his ex-girlfriend, Lustre.
“Friends sila. Noon pa ganyan si Liza (They’re friends. Liza has been like that for a long time). Haters gonna hate,” one fan said.
Sadly, there are those who feel that Soberano sided with Reid’s business partner, whom the actor said owes him multi-million pesos for unliquidated business transactions.
“Akala niya ata makakalimutan ng mga tao na kasama niya sa lahat ng events yung scammer na nagnakaw raw ng 150 million (She thought people would forget that she was with the scammer who reportedly stole 150 million),” one fan joked.
Rumors swirling around showbiz say that Soberano is romancing Reid’s business partner, who was seen as a photobomber in a recent video of the actress.
Chloe San Jose’s braless photo caused a stir on social media
Content creator Chloe San Jose, girlfriend of Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, drew criticism online after a photo of her surfaced on the internet. In the photo, San Jose is wearing a sporty white blouse but is without a bra.
This prompted one netizen to comment: “Ssshhhh Inday Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose. I appreciate your personality and talent, but this one seems too disturbing for the young ones, especially for the boys. This is posted in public where people of all ages can see.”
“’Bakat yong utong’ (The nipple is showing) is not appropriate to show in public if you are portraying yourself as a role model by being linked as a partner of Olympic medalist Carlos Yulo. Preserve the essence of being a Filipina, not that of an Australian!” the netizen added.
Immediately, San Jose fired back and said: “Isn’t it the parents’ responsibility to guide their children not to think maliciously of others? It’s so easy to blame and point fingers at women who dress in what they want and are comfortable with, yet so hard to address the real issue, which is BOYS (not real men) being perverts.”