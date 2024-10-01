Pia Wurtzbach dislodges Heart Evangelista as top Influencer at Milan Fashion Week

Liza Soberano’s friendly gesture to Nadine Lustre questioned

Netizens noticed Liza Soberano’s more-than-friendly gesture toward Nadine Lustre.

Recently, netizens observed that Soberano has been posting comments on Lustre’s Instagram posts and even liking them.

This surprised netizens, as Soberano was not particularly friendly with Lustre before.

It was only after Soberano left James Reid’s management, Careless, that she became friendlier with Lustre.

In an interview, Reid nixed, with seeming finality, any opportunity for him to work with his ex-girlfriend, Lustre.

“Friends sila. Noon pa ganyan si Liza (They’re friends. Liza has been like that for a long time). Haters gonna hate,” one fan said.

Sadly, there are those who feel that Soberano sided with Reid’s business partner, whom the actor said owes him multi-million pesos for unliquidated business transactions.

“Akala niya ata makakalimutan ng mga tao na kasama niya sa lahat ng events yung scammer na nagnakaw raw ng 150 million (She thought people would forget that she was with the scammer who reportedly stole 150 million),” one fan joked.

Rumors swirling around showbiz say that Soberano is romancing Reid’s business partner, who was seen as a photobomber in a recent video of the actress.