Phl U22 tankers vie in Malaysian water polo tilt

The national U22 squad will shoot for glory when they see action in the 65th MILO-DSA-PRM Malaysia Open Water Polo Championships this weekend at the National Aquatic Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Composed of competitive swimmers picked during the national trials last July, the squad is composed of Elijah Caleb de Leon, Lance Edrick Adalin, Lance Jacon Bautista, Matthew Cameron Dasig, Niklas Joaquin de Guzman and Kenzzie Trey Dumanglas.

Joining them in the tourney that is part of their preparation for the Southeast Asian Age Group Championships will be Alexandre Gabriel Establecida, Aishel Cid Evangelista, Julian Christi Malubag, Joaquin Federico Mirasol, Miel Joaquin Ugaban, Hugo Victor Lopez, Carl Malbas and Reynaldo Theodore Espineli.

Philippine Aquatics Inc. secretary general Eric Buhain said he has high hopes on the team that is making its first ever international tournament since its formation.

“This is the first international exposure for the team. They’re young but full of potential,” Buhain said.

“This tournament is also part of their preparation for the Southeast Asian Age Group championship in December in Bangkok, Thailand.”

The squad is scheduled to leave for the Malaysian capital on Wednesday along with coaches Sherwin dela Paz, Teodore Roy Canete, Roi dela Cruz, and referee Tani Gomez.