Phl, Japan air forces to hold drill in Cebu

More than 150 airmen from the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and Japan Air Self-Defense Force are preparing for the Doshin Bayanihan exercise, a joint drill set to take place in Cebu.

The exercises will run from 2 to 6 October at Brig. Gen. Benito Ebuen Air Base in Lapu-Lapu City.

The joint exercises aim to enhance interoperability in disaster response.

This will be the third joint drill between the two air forces.

"Doshin Bayanihan is a testament to the growing bilateral relationship between the Philippines and Japan. This will not only strengthen defense capabilities but also foster regional cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts," the PAF said in a statement.

Both sides will engage in various training activities, including simulated airdrop flight training, load/offload training, aeromedical evacuation exercises, and subject matter expert exchanges. The drills will involve one C-130 cargo aircraft from each air force.

Military exercises between the Philippines and Japan are expected to grow in size and scope in the coming years after the two countries signed a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) in July.

Both nations are highly vulnerable to natural disasters, with frequent typhoons and other calamities each year. Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Philippines and Japan are also prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.