Phl, Japan Air forces to hold Cebu drill

Dubbed as the Doshin Bayanihan exercise, more than 150 airmen from the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and Japan Air Self-Defense Force gear up for joint exercises in Cebu.

This will be from 2 to 6 October at the Brig. Gen. Benito Ebuen Air Base in Lapu-Lapu City.

The aim of the joint exercises is to enhance their interoperability in disaster response.

This will be the third joint drill between the two air forces.

“Doshin-Bayanihan is a testament to the growing bilateral relationship between the Philippines and Japan. This will not only strengthen defense capabilities but also fosters regional cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts,” the PAF statement said.

Both sides will participate in various training activities, including simulated airdrop flight training, load/offload training, aeromedical evacuation exercises, and subject matter expert exchanges. The exercise will involve one C-130 cargo aircraft from each air force.

Military exercises between Manila and Tokyo are expected to increase in size and scope in the coming years after the two countries signed reciprocal access agreement in July.

The Philippines and Japan are both vulnerable to natural disasters, with high incidences of typhoons and other calamities every year. Both countries are on the Pacific Ring of Fire which is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activities.