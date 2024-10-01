Phillips turns UAAP into own playground

Mike Phillips has been a consistent force for defending champion De La Salle University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament.

When the Green Archers faced a test of character following a loss that snapped their three-game winning streak, Phillips took it upon himself to inspire his teammates to make a strong comeback.

The veteran forward averaged 12.5 points, 16.0 rebounds (6.5 from the offensive end), 2.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks in back-to-back games that kept La Salle’s tight grip at the second spot heading into the closing stretch of the first round.

Phillips’ efforts did not go unnoticed as the athletic La Salle star earned the nod as Collegiate Press Corps Player of the Week from 25 to 29 September.

The 6-foot-8 rebounding monster was at the helm of victories over Far Eastern University and University of Santo Tomas to hike the Green Archers’ win-loss card to 5-1 behind the unbeaten University of the Philippines (UP).

Phillips submitted 13 points and 14 rebounds in La Salle’s 68-62 bounce back win over the Tamaraws following a sorry loss to University of the East in the previous outing.

Despite dealing with heavy emotions after the passing of a dear friend, Phillips had an inspired game as he scored 12 points and grabbed 18 boards including nine offensively in bringing down the Growling Tigers, 88-67, last Sunday.

Those numbers boosted him past reigning Most Valuable Player teammate Kevin Quiambao, UP big man Quentin Millora-Brown and Terrence Fortea, FEU’s Jorick Bautista and Mo Konateh, and the UE’s John Abate for the weekly award backed by Discovery Suites and World Balance.

“I think I kind of speak for every one of my teammates. We can’t really do this on our own. I don’t want to put myself in a partial light, because I’m just a part of the team,” Phillips said.

“But to continue to be that force, it’s just really to try our best to wake up every day and really appreciate what you have. No matter how hard it really gets … just really stay true to what you have.”

La Salle women’s cager Luisa San Juan, meanwhile, waxed hot to carry the Lady Archers to their first win of the season after six tries by tying the league record for most threes made in a game.

She came up with a season-high 34 points with a 10-of-20 clip from beyond the arc, six rebounds, and a pair of assists and steals to shut down the Lady Tamaraws, 89-65, before contributing 16 points, three rebounds, an assist, three steals and a block in a close 68-76 defeat to defending champion UST.

The third-year guard averaged 25.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.5 steals to best National University’s Angel Surada, Ateneo de Manila University’s Sarah Makanjuola and reigning Most Valuable Player Kacey dela Rosa, UST’s Kent Pastrana, and Adamson’s Kem Adeshina for the recognition handed by print and online sports scribes covering the beat.

“I got my confidence from my teammates and my coaches. They believe in me, and the trust that they give me, that’s the biggest thing for me,” the 22-year-old San Juan said.

“I don’t know the records, but I’m grateful. I wasn’t expecting that, I just did my role.”

San Juan has put his name beside the elite club of UAAP snipers tying the league’s best three-point mark in a single game set by UE’s Allan Caidic in 1985 and NU’s Jeff Napa in 2002.