No broad opposition for 2025 polls but groups with same advocacies -- think tank

A public policy think tank stated on Tuesday that while there is no broad united opposition for 2025 polls, there are groups and coalitions with the same advocacies.

During the first day of certificate of candidacy (COC) filing at the Manila Hotel, no senatorial bet nor party-list representative from the opposition made an appearance.

Akbayan Party earlier announced plans to field former senators Kiko Pangilinan and Bam Aquino as their senatorial hopefuls for a democratic opposition slate in the 2025 polls.

Pangilinan, who ran for vice president under the Liberal Party (LP) in 2022, is now running for mayor of Naga City, Camarines Sur, while Aquino lost in the 2019 polls, placing 14th, missing the top 12.

InfraWatch Convenor Terry Ridon said that while there is no broad opposition coalition, there are still groups that are advocating for the same goal--such as the push to start the International Criminal Court's (ICC) trial against former President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Totoo na sa isang bahagi, wala talagang tinatawag na united opposition today, pero within the sum of the opposition forces, mayroon naman silang mga pinagkakaisang laban at mga usapin (It is true that in one part, there's not really a united opposition today but in the sum of the opposition forces, they have united battles and issues)," Ridon said to the DAILY TRIBUNE.

In 2023, a pre-trial chamber of the ICC authorized the court's prosecutor to resume investigation against crimes allegedly committed by Duterte between November 2011 to June 2016, including extrajudicial killings in Davao City.

"May kanya-kanya rin silang adbokasiyang isinusulong pero I think for the most part naman, yung pinagkakaisahan yung pagpapanagot talaga sa gobyerno ni dating Pangulong Duterte (They have their own advocacy, but I think for the most part, what they are united in is holding the government of former President Duterte accountable)," Ridon continued,

"Very evident yan sa mga pahayag nila [Leila] de Lima, mga kasamahan natin sa Makabayan Bloc (It is very evident from de Lima's statements as well as from our colleagues from the Makabayan Bloc)," Ridon continued.

He also noted that various groups and coalitions are joining forces to question Vice President Sarah's P125 million confidential funds spent in just 11 days.