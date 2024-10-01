Navy: Fewer Chinese vessels swarming WPS

The Philippine Navy reported on Tuesday a significant decrease in the number of Chinese vessels near the country’s occupied features in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), dropping from 251 to 178 over the past week.

However, the Navy logged a slight uptick in the number of Chinese warships deployed in the WPS between 24 and 30 September.

The Navy counted 17 People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels in the WPS — one each at Bajo de Masinloc, Parola Island, Likas Island, Lawak Island, Rizal Reef and Panata Island; two PLAN vessels each at Ayungin Shoal, Pagasa Islands and Iroquis Reef; and five warships in the new flashpoint at Escoda Shoal, where a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel is patrolling in place of the BRP Teresa Magbanua.

Also monitored in the WPS were 131 Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels, 28 China Coast Guard ships, and three research vessels.

Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, Navy spokesperson for the WPS, said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has intensified naval and maritime patrols in the WPS amid the Chinese presence.

“These are raw figures based on a one-week monitoring; it’s too early to attribute the decrease to any particular event,” he said.

“We have to be prepared for the long game in the WPS and look at the strategic or bigger picture. Amid all this, your Navy and your AFP will perform their mandate of ensuring the integrity of our national territory,” he added.