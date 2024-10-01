NAIA parking rates adjusted to prioritize passengers — NNIC

Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) parking fees have been updated by the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) to give passengers parking priority and maximize parking capacity.

The NNIC claims that these changes, which are the first in more than 10 years, have been approved by Cabinet Resolution No. 1, series of 2024, and in line with MIAA Administrative Order 1, series of 2024.

Prior to NNIC taking over airport operations, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) issued this decision as the outcome of a thorough analysis of the costs associated with various regulated airport services.

Previous parking fees, according to NNIC, inadvertently promoted abuse of the airport's few parking spots. The cheap overnight or long-term parking prices were being embraced by a large number of people, including those from adjacent establishments and those without any business connection to the airport. Congestion and annoyance increased as a result of the lack of parking for actual travelers.

How the new rates help:

▪︎ Emphasize passengers: The increased fees are intended to deter non-travelers from utilizing the airport for extended parking, thereby making sure that travelers can get the space they require when they need it.

▪︎ Reduce congestion: The increased fees, which discourage long-term and overnight parking, will cut down on the number of cars that circle the airport in an attempt to find a space. This will ease traffic flow and enhance the entire airport experience.

▪︎ Boost efficiency: By adjusting the charges, NNIC will be able to better manage the scarce parking resources and guarantee that spots are available for travelers and airport users who actually require them.

Key changes:

▪︎ Short-term fee increase: The initial two hours of parking will now cost P50 instead of P40. This remains comparable to prices at other businesses.

▪︎ Increased rates for overnight and longer stays: Rates for overnight and longer stays are also being changed. From the previous rate of P300 for all vehicles, a 24-hour stay would now cost P1,200 for automobiles, P480 for motorcycles, and P2,400 for buses. These fees have been raised dramatically in an effort to deter long-term parking at NAIA.

▪︎ More parking spaces available: In order to make more room for passengers, certain current fixed-rate monthly parking agreements won't be extended.

NNIC stressed that the changes aren't meant to turn a profit. "The goal is to optimize parking for our passengers. While the previous rates may have been convenient for some, they created significant disadvantages for travelers. We believe these changes will create a more efficient and passenger-friendly airport experience."

At NAIA, NNIC said it is committed to offering a smooth and enjoyable travel experience. NNIC intends to create new facilities to enhance parking capacity in addition to optimizing the current ones. Terminal 3, which can currently handle 65,000 to 68,000 people per day, will be the first of these new facilities.