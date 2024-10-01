NAIA operator explains hike in parking rates

Beginning 1 October, private vehicle owners who park their cars overnight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will have to shell out P1,200, a 400-percent increase from the previous P300 charge. This has drawn criticism from the public.

The new rate was announced by the New NAIA Infra Corporation (NNIC) which has taken over the management of the country’s premier international gateway.

The NNIC said the changes were a crucial first step toward optimizing parking facilities for passengers.

In a media statement on Tuesday, NNIC assured passengers the rate adjustment had been approved by government regulators through MIAA Administrative Order 1, series of 2024, and Cabinet Resolution No. 1, series of 2024.

The order was issued by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) prior to NNIC taking over airport operations, following a thorough review of fees for various regulated airport services, it said.

“The goal is to optimize parking for our passengers. While the previous rates may have been convenient for some, they created significant disadvantages for travelers,” NNIC said.

“We believe these changes will create a more efficient and passenger-friendly airport experience,” it added.

Old rates abetted misuse

NNIC noted that the previous parking rates inadvertently encouraged misuse of the airport’s limited parking spaces.

The San Miguel Corporation-led company pointed out that many individuals without airport-related business, including those from nearby establishments, took advantage of the low overnight and long-term parking rates, creating parking shortages for actual passengers that contributed to congestion and frustration.

According to NNIC, the new rates aim to address these issues by prioritizing passenger access, reducing congestion, and improving efficiency.

The cost for the first two hours of parking will increase to P50 from P40, still competitive with other commercial establishments.

For overnight and extended stays, the 24-hour parking fee will now be P1,200 for cars, P480 for motorcycles, and P2,400 for buses — significantly higher than the previous flat rate of P300 for all vehicles.

Additionally, NNIC will not renew some existing fixed-rate monthly parking agreements to free up more parking spaces for passengers.

In its commitment to enhance the travel experience at NAIA, NNIC said it plans to increase parking capacity by building new facilities, starting with Terminal 3, which currently accommodates 65,000 to 68,000 passengers daily.

Fees for motorcycles, buses and coasters have also increased.

For cars, the first two hours will cost P50, with each succeeding hour charged P25.

Motorcycles will pay P20 for the first two hours, followed by P10 for each succeeding hour.

For buses and coasters, it will be P100 for the first two hours and P50 per hour after that.

NNIC general manager Angelito Alvarez said the adjustments are essential for the maintenance and improvements to the airport facilities.