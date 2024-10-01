Mikhail Red’s gamer movie all set

Game on as Mikhail Red’s coming-of-age film, Friendly Fire, launched its official poster, and it’s giving a hip and energetic vibe.

Friendly Fire stars Loisa Andalio as Hazel Sales, a female amateur gamer who plays the shooter game Project: Xandata and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Discovered and recruited by Sonya Wilson (played by Coleen Garcia), Hazel soon joins Sonya’s professional E-Sports team dubbed as Team Isla. The film also stars Yves Flores, Bob Jbeili, Harvey Bautista and Jan Silverio.

At first, Hazel finds it hard to adjust to the rigorous training and the dynamics of the team. Further complications arise when the team’s two lead players – Ryan and Yves are at odds with Hazel after doubting her ability to play Xandata.

A thrilling and inspiring game awaits when Friendly Fire opens 23 October in cinemas nationwide.