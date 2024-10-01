MayMay Entrata graces PFW in Phl, Viet haute couture

Former Pinoy Big Brother teen winner Marydale ‘MayMay’ Entrata made her first runway debut in Paris Fashion Week (PFW) for Asian designers Phan Huy and Leo Almodal on 29 September.

The shows were held at the Le Meurice Hotel and The Westin - Vendôme in Paris, respectively.

Posing for Vietnamese couturier Phan Huy, Entrata showcased two monochromatic, black-and-white ensembles from the brand’s Spring/Summer ‘25 collection.

The first look was a white tube minidress featuring a mullet-hemmed, flowy white bodice cascading over a glittery skirt embellished with bouncing, silver floral stems.

From pixie-esque, the Visayan beauty sauntered down in femme fatale fantasy, donning an off-shoulder, A-line dress lined with crystals and embroidered with a 3D, laser-cut diamond pattern in black velvet.

The Kapamilya artist could not contain her gratitude to the Vietnamese fashion house for the opportunity to model its co-founder Steven Doan’s designs.

“This is my 1st look by @phanhuy.official @stevendoanstyle And my first runway in Paris Fashion Week, I will for sure treasure this talaga, Thank you so much for having me po,” she wrote.

This marks the atelier’s second international fashion debut, the first being last 2 to 3 March, where their Fall/Winter collection “Lost in the Cavern” made its appearance along with guest, actress Heart Evangelista, who opened the show.

Meanwhile, the singer-actress was a heavenly vision in a Leo Almodal ball gown accentuated with golden appliqué enveloping the entire regal number from the designer’s Gold Couture collection.

It also boasted a citrine-toned, crystal-encrusted neckline, simulating a multi-layer choker.

A matching headpiece resembling a renaissance halo, coupled with dagger-like, filigree details complemented this opulent creation.

Elated with Almodal’s unique artistry, Entrata did not hesitate to express how it made her “feel like a princess.”

At the end of the show, Entrata surprised the audience with an English cover of her Bisaya single “Amakabogera” as she stepped out in a yellow, figure-hugging bodysuit adorned with sunny-hued crystals and held together by an asymmetrical neckline.

The look also flaunted a detachable yellow skirt hanging at the hip area.

Almodal has dressed the likes of actresses Ara Mina and Ruffa Gutierrez and drag performer Marina Summers in similar bold and glitzy fashion.

His team was also the brains behind vlogger Viy Cortez’s wedding gown, a breathtaking, white swan-esque creation draped with Swarovski crystals and accompanied by a floor-length veil.

With over 16 years of experience in the fashion industry, the local avant-garde phenomenon’s work has caught worldwide attention for its daunting, out-of-this-world creations and the elevated grace and feminine glamor that keeps on captivating the hearts of many brides-to-be–one of his diverse clientele.

Entrata previously walked for Filipino fashion designer Furne One Amato, the owner of Amato Haute Couture, at the Arab Fashion Week in Dubai in 2018.

She rose to fame after her big win in 2016 as the main finalist of the reality TV show Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7.