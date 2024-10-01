Marcos to DoE: Streamline project applications, permits via EVOSS

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the Department of Energy (DoE) to continue integrating all applications and permit processes for energy projects through the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS).

In Malacañang on Tuesday, the President urged DoE to streamline its processes within the agency so it can achieve simultaneous processing of applications and permits.

“Continue to work on the processing; let’s try to get as close as possible to simultaneous processing,” he said. “Let’s push it as far as we can.”

Processing of permits

The Chief Executive also urged the DoE to inform agencies in advance about its impending endorsement allowing them to begin the processing of permits.

Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said the DoE could implement Marcos’ suggestion.

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), long permitting process, including numerous permits and clearances required by government agencies have discouraged investors from doing business in the Philippines.

“This is one of the main issues that the government wants to address regarding the application of energy projects,” the PCO said in a statement.

Online energy-related applications

The EVOSS was implemented in July 2020 to accept online energy-related applications. As of 27 September, 56 out of 103 energy-related processes had been integrated into the new system.

The government aims to integrate all energy-related processes by June 2028.

Currently, the DoE is conducting focus group discussions and consultations as full EVOSS operations depend on the readiness of agencies and entities to be incorporated or integrated into the system.

In addition, the agency is also organizing orientations, briefings, information education campaigns as well as user testing and hands-on training. It is also coordinating with the Anti-Red Tape Authority.