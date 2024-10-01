METRO

LTO issues show cause vs viral Tesla driver

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a show cause order against the owner of a Tesla vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said the order was issued following a viral video of the accident, which occurred on 25 September 2024 near Nuvali.

“I immediately ordered for the verification of this video and the incident was confirmed by a police report that our office obtained from the Santa Rosa Component City Police Station,” Mendoza said.

The video showed a Tesla electric vehicle without a license plate hitting a motorcycle rider. The Tesla driver then fled the scene, according to the LTO.

In the SCO signed by LTO-Calabarzon regional director Elmer Decena, it was stated that the police were able to establish that the registered owner of the Tesla was driving the vehicle when the incident happened.

