Loren backs reelection bid of congressman brother

Senator Loren Legarda has expressed full support for the re-election bid of her brother, Congressman Antonio Agapito “AA” Legarda as representative of the Lone District of Antique.

Loren and Congressman Legarda, known for their commitment to public service, have worked together to bring the national government closer to the Antiqueños, ensuring that national programs reach the most marginalized, vulnerable, and underprivileged sectors of Antique.

“As we move forward toward socio-economic progress, it is important that our kasimanwa continue to receive the services they need, especially in health, education, and livelihood. I am confident that Cong. AA will continue this vision. He never failed me during his first term, and I am certain that with the continued support and trust of our kasimanwa in his bid for a second term, he will not only meet expectations but exceed them, delivering even better services for Antique and all Antiqueños,” Senator Legarda said.

Throughout her time in public service, Senator Legarda has spearheaded various infrastructure and development projects in Antique that have improved the lives of Antiqueños.

These include the construction of the New San Jose Antique Airport, the Antique Convention Center in Badiang, San Jose and the Paliwan and Nasuli Bridges. Roads and eco-tourism projects, such as the Pandan Eco-Tourism Road and the Panay East-West Road, have significantly boosted connectivity and tourism in the province.

Legarda has also initiated the establishment of Food Terminal Projects in Pandan, San Jose, and Sibalom, as well as development of public plazas, waiting sheds, and other amenities in every municipality. Other projects include the restoration of Gabaldon buildings and the last Balay nga Bato in the province, the construction of an esplanade in San Jose, the establishment of TESDA training centers across Antique, and the provision of Starlink internet services to all municipalities in the province.