Largest-ever EducationUSA University Fair in Manila set for 9 October

The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines invites students and parents to attend the 9th EducationUSA University Fair in Manila on 8 October, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Atrium of One Ayala Mall in Makati City, to learn more about study abroad opportunities in the United States.

Forty-three U.S. colleges and universities will participate in this year’s event, making it the largest-ever EducationUSA University Fair organized in Manila to date.

Admission to the EducationUSA University Fair is free and open to all students, parents, and educators interested in U.S. higher education.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register online at www.educationusa.ph/Fair2024.

"We are excited to bring together so many universities in one place," U.S. Ambassador MaryKay Carlson said. “I encourage you to choose the United States as your destination for higher education abroad. We have thousands of academic programs, world-class institutions, and unmatched flexibility. The United States offers a wealth of higher-education opportunities that you will not find anywhere else in the world.”

During the event, representatives of participating U.S. higher education institutions will provide information on admissions procedures, academic programs, student life, and scholarship opportunities. U.S. Embassy consular officers will also offer guidance on the student visa application process.

The following U.S. colleges and universities will participate in the 9th EducationUSA Fair in Manila: Calvin University; Carnegie Mellon University; Citrus College; Colorado State University; Columbia College Chicago; Culinary Institute of America; Ferris State University; Foothill + De Anza Colleges; George Washington University; Green River Community College; Hawai‘i Pacific University; Hult International Business School; Lees-McRae College; Lewis University; Linfield College; Luther College; Millersville University of Pennsylvania; Minerva University; Montclair State University; New York Institute of Technology; North Dakota State University; Northeastern University; Ohio Northern University; Old Dominion University; Riverside City College; San Jose State University; San Mateo County Community College District Office; Savannah College of Art and Design; Shoreline Community College; SUNY at Albany; SUNY College at Oswego; Tacoma Community College; The Digital Animation & Visual Effects School - DAVE School; University of Colorado at Boulder; University of Kentucky; University of Rochester; University of San Francisco; University of Utah Asia Campus; Valencia College; Virginia Commonwealth University; Xavier University; Yale University; and York College of Pennsylvania.

Before arriving in Manila, the EducationUSA University Fair will make a stop at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Cebu City on 8 October 8 at 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information about the EducationUSA University Fairs in Manila and Cebu, visit https://educationusa.ph/Fair2024Info or contact manila@educationusa.org.