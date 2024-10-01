Lacuna on Isko’s candidacy: I felt betrayed

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has finally spoken out about her feelings regarding former Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso’s decision to run against her in the 2025 midterm elections.

In an online interview, Lacuna said that she felt “betrayed” by Moreno’s actions as she revealed that she last spoke with Moreno in early August.

During their brief conversation, he mentioned his intention to run for mayor again.

“Definitely, I feel betrayed because when he ran for president and didn’t win, he made it very clear to us in our party that he would retire from politics,” Lacuna said. “He assured us on several occasions that we would never be rivals.”

“It was very clear... In fact, before he left Manila, he instructed both Vice Mayor Yul Servo and me that he would be retiring. He even mentioned that he would venture into teaching,” she added.

When asked if she wanted Moreno to reconsider his decision, Lacuna stressed that the former mayor should rethink his decision.

“That’s what we agreed upon, and he repeatedly mentioned it in various events and gatherings. He said it several times in front of all our party members and even to barangay officials,” Lacuna said.

Moreno, on the other hand, has not directly addressed Lacuna’s comments but has maintained that he is not a “traitor.”