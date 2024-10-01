Kristel Fulgar launches her own perfume line

NYMA’s multitalented star, Kristel Fulgar, recently unveiled a new aspect of her career with the launch of her debut perfume line, “Kalmellow.” Released in September, Kristel introduced two signature scents, Carefree and Come Closer, marking her entry into the business world.

The name “Kalmellow” combined Kristel’s name with “calm” and “mellow,” reflecting her serene nature. Each scent represented key milestones in her life. Come Closer symbolized her journey as an actress and singer, where she connected closely with her audience, while Carefree embodied her transition into content creation, allowing her to express her true self.

“Since I was young, I’ve dreamed of owning my own business,” Kristel shared. “I always knew that a career in show business wouldn’t last forever, so I wanted to build something that would secure my future. Perfume felt like the perfect venture for me because scent has always played a significant role in my life -- it’s something that boosts my confidence and makes me feel truly myself.”

As Kristel steps into the entrepreneurial world, she brings the same passion and creativity that made her a star. Kalmellow’s fragrances are priced at P1,145 for a 47ml bottle, available at Shopee, TikTok Shop and Lazada. Visit NYMA’s website at https://www.nyma.ph.