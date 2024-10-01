House representatives announce plans for reelection as candidacy filing begins

Members of the House of Representatives proudly declared their intention to seek public office anew on Monday, the first day of the week-long filing of certificates of candidacy (CoC) for the 2025 mid-term polls.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez, a lawyer and president of the ruling party Lakas-CMD allied with the Marcos administration’s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, will seek reelection as the third-term representative of the first district of Leyte.

Romualdez’s stint as a lawmaker dates back to 2007 and his current bid would mark his six-year term in Congress.

Rookie lawmaker Wilber Lee, meanwhile, will seek a senatorial seat in the upcoming elections under Aksyon Demokratiko.

He said he would bring to the Senate the advocacies he pushed in the House of Representatives, such as affordable food, job security, and accessible and compassionate healthcare for all Filipinos, especially those financially incapable.

On the other hand, former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo clarified that she has no intention to run as a senator and would rather seek reelection as Pampanga’s second district representative to “address the needs and priorities” of her constituents.

Third-termer Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, Arroyo’s then chief of staff, would make a comeback as Albay governor.