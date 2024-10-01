House representatives announce plans for reelection as candidacy filing begins

Members of the House of Representatives proudly declared their intention to seek public office anew on Monday, the first day of the week-long filing of certificates of candidacy (CoC) for the 2025 mid-term polls.
House Speaker Martin Romualdez, a lawyer and president of the ruling party Lakas-CMD allied with the Marcos administration’s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, will seek reelection as the third-term representative of the first district of Leyte.
Romualdez’s stint as a lawmaker dates back to 2007 and his current bid would mark his six-year term in Congress.
Rookie lawmaker Wilber Lee, meanwhile, will seek a senatorial seat in the upcoming elections under Aksyon Demokratiko.
He said he would bring to the Senate the advocacies he pushed in the House of Representatives, such as affordable food, job security, and accessible and compassionate healthcare for all Filipinos, especially those financially incapable.
On the other hand, former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo clarified that she has no intention to run as a senator and would rather seek reelection as Pampanga’s second district representative to “address the needs and priorities” of her constituents.
Third-termer Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, Arroyo’s then chief of staff, would make a comeback as Albay governor.
Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Adiong, Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco and Cavite Rep. Jolo Revilla also filed their reelection bid in their respective Comelec local offices.
Meanwhile, Bicol Saro Partylist Rep. Brian Yamsuan will seek another House seat but this time as Parañaque City second district representative.
Incumbent Agap Partylist Rep. Nicanor Briones and Kabayan Partylist Rep. Ron Salo also filed their respective Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance to vie for the same post.
Salo said he would enter his second term in Congress with a renewed commitment to champion the rights and welfare of Filipinos, especially the underprivileged.
"The work we’ve done in the past years has always been guided by our commitment to uplift the Filipino people, particularly in the areas of health, housing, livelihood, education, and OFW welfare. With the support of our kababayans, we have made significant strides, and now, we aim to do even more in the next Congress,” he said.
Other House members eyeing public office would have until 8 October to file their CoC.