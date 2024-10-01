Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque is playing catch-as-catch-can with the Philippine National Police, drawing parallels to the situation portrayed in Leonardo DiCaprio’s crime-comedy movie, “Catch Me If You Can.”

Playing hide-and-seek with your pursuers is a terrible joke. Still, for people with high blood pressure, it is best to view Harry’s act as a lighthearted way to reflect on the complexities and unpredictability of the country’s political landscape. It gives us a brief moment of fun in a sometimes tense and severe environment.

The outspoken Harry loves to mock and tease. He livestreams from an undisclosed location to show he is very much around and mocks his pursuers while at the beach.

After the arrest of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and religious leader Apollo Quiboloy after days of gallivanting, Harry knows that the law will eventually catch up with him.

However, he hopes the Supreme Court (SC) will release a ruling on his 66-page petition for a writ of amparo for his liberty before law enforcers find him. He also asked the SC to prevent his arrest and temporarily prohibit the House of Representatives Quad Committee (QuadCom) from enforcing the arrest order against him concerning the criminal activities of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

Hate him or hate him more, but Harry is a good lawyer and a very skilled one at that. Like anyone who would not enjoy being imprisoned, he senses he is not getting his fair share from the QuadCom, whose members he described as “power tripping” in legislative hearings in aid of legislation that he called a “kangaroo court.”

For this, Harry was detained for 24 hours for contempt and cited again for failure to present the required documents, but he has since gone into hiding.

During a press briefing, the Philippine National Police confidently announced that it had obtained information regarding Harry’s current location within the Philippines, suggesting that his days of enjoying himself were numbered. Unlike the stealthy tactics employed by Israel’s Mossad, the PNP was openly revealing its intentions to Harry.

But Harry, who had a brief stint as a party-list representative, insists he is not a fugitive because he never broke the law. He argues that only Congress views him as such. His navigation through this complex legal battle with members of Congress and the eventual outcome will make for a compelling case study for future lawyers.

It’s amusing to hear a former influential member of the previous administration’s Cabinet crying “wolf.” Have you forgotten former President Joseph Estrada’s “weder-weder lang ‘yan” golden rule? To Harry’s haters, don’t rejoice; he would be back in power if the next administration would be friendly to him.

I recall my strictly professional interactions with Harry during the last senatorial elections. There were occasions when he displayed a likable side, but he could be pretty vile at other times. In contrast, his wife always appeared composed and collected until the POGO controversy unsettled her happy family.

Harry breathes fire; he is more assertive and intense. I sincerely hope that Harry gets the justice he seeks from the SC.

Harry’s game of hide-and-seek is creative but not original since many have done it. Harry could be testing the water or setting a bad example for those who encounter similar media-seeking legislators.

To Harry’s credit, his bold and assertive personality makes him an enthusiastic seeker, determined to find the best hiding places that are both clever and unexpected.

Harry is a stark reminder that individuals in the public eye possess different dimensions. I hope the law enforcement officials do not play along with him.

For feedback, text to 09451450681 or email at cynchdb@gmail.com.